Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Milwaukee Justice Center asks for support on Giving Tuesday

Milwaukee Justice Center asks for support on Giving Tuesday

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com December 1, 2020 11:58 am

The Milwaukee Bar Association is asking lawyers to consider making a donation to the Milwaukee Justice Center on Giving on Tuesday.

The Milwaukee Justice Center is a collaborative project of the MBA, Milwaukee County and Marquette  University Law School. It provides free legal help to low-income people who can’t afford legal representation or do not qualify for legal aid.

The center hopes to raise $40,000 during its annual campaign to continue paying for its operations. In an email, Sarah Martis, executive director of the Milwaukee Bar Association, said the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for legal assistance and stretched the resources of the MJC, which has begun offering services by phone and online videoconferencing.

Donors may give online through the Milwaukee Justice Center’s website. The MBA’s recommended donation is $160.

Tagged with:

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo