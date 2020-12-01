Milwaukee Justice Center asks for support on Giving Tuesday

The Milwaukee Bar Association is asking lawyers to consider making a donation to the Milwaukee Justice Center on Giving on Tuesday.

The Milwaukee Justice Center is a collaborative project of the MBA, Milwaukee County and Marquette University Law School. It provides free legal help to low-income people who can’t afford legal representation or do not qualify for legal aid.

The center hopes to raise $40,000 during its annual campaign to continue paying for its operations. In an email, Sarah Martis, executive director of the Milwaukee Bar Association, said the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for legal assistance and stretched the resources of the MJC, which has begun offering services by phone and online videoconferencing.

Donors may give online through the Milwaukee Justice Center’s website. The MBA’s recommended donation is $160.