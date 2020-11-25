Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Attorney Disciplinary Hearing

Attorney Disciplinary Hearing

By: Derek Hawkins November 25, 2020 9:04 am

The Office of Lawyer Regulation (OLR) and Attorney Guy Norman Maras have filed a stipulation pursuant to Supreme Court Rule (SCR) 22.12 that Attorney Maras' license to practice law in Wisconsin should be suspended for a period of six months, as discipline reciprocal to that imposed by the Supreme Court of Illinois.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo