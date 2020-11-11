Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Unlawful-stop Claim – Reasonable Suspicion

Unlawful-stop Claim – Reasonable Suspicion

By: Derek Hawkins November 11, 2020 8:31 am

Jeffrey R. Palmer appeals a judgment of conviction entered on his guilty plea to one count of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (OWI) as a fourth offense.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo