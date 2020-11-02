Quantcast
Order Amending Opinion

By: Derek Hawkins November 2, 2020 9:09 am

The opinion issued in this case on September 3, 2020, is hereby AMENDED as follows: At line three of the second full paragraph on page seven of the slip opinion the word “affects” is stricken and replaced with the phrase: “does not affect”.

