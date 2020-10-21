Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Sentencing Guidelines – Resentencing

Sentencing Guidelines – Resentencing

By: Derek Hawkins October 21, 2020 7:29 am

In these consolidated appeals, Joshua Goldsmith argues he is entitled to resentencing on his convictions for substantial battery and possession of child pornography because inaccurate information was introduced and relied on by the circuit court at sentencing.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo