Home / Legal News / Hupy and Abraham’s Halaby settles Dane Co. car-crash case for $100,000

Hupy and Abraham’s Halaby settles Dane Co. car-crash case for $100,000

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com October 15, 2020 8:48 am

Hupy and Abraham attorney Ramzy Halaby has reached a $100,000 settlement for a client hurt in a Dane County car accident.

