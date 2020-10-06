Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Supreme Court holds public hearings for client protection fund fee increase, judicial code updates

Supreme Court holds public hearings for client protection fund fee increase, judicial code updates

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com October 6, 2020 2:23 pm

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is considering petitions to increase to the annual assessment for the Wisconsin Lawyer's Fund for Client Protection and update the state's Code of Judicial Conduct.

Tagged with:

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo