Judgeships open in Fond du Lac, Pierce, Portage circuit courts

Gov. Tony Evers is seeking judicial applicants for circuit courts in Fond du Lac, Pierce and Portage counties.

Fond du Lac County Circuit Court has an opening on Branch 4. Judge Gary R. Sharpe is resigning as of Dec. 31.

Pierce County Judge Joseph D. Boles’ resignation is also effective Dec. 31, and a new judge is needed to fill the vacancy.

Portage County Judge Thomas T. Flugaur is resigning on Dec. 4. His replacement will serve on Branch 3.

All three new judges will serve terms ending July 31, 2022.

Anyone interested in applying for a judge position should email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov by 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 19.

Call the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at 608-266-1212 with questions.