Nominations wanted for statewide women in government award

The nomination period is open for an annual award that recognizes the contributions and achievements of women working for the State of Wisconsin.

The 37th annual Virginia Hart Special Recognition Award, named for the first women who hold the position of cabinet secretary in Wisconsin, honors unsung heroines in state service.

Any woman employed in state government is eligible. Nominees should demonstrate excellent work — including work that goes beyond their job description, garners esteem from their peers and performance recognition from clients, provides service and self improvement and overcomes handicaps.

The nomination form and additional eligibility requirements are available online. Nominations must be submitted by Oct. 2 to Hart Recognition Committee, Attn: Nicole Guardiola by email at nicoler.guardiola@wisconsin.gov.

The winner will receive $250 and recognition during a virtual award ceremony on Oct. 30.