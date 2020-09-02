Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Affordable Care Act Violation – Contraceptive Mandate

Affordable Care Act Violation – Contraceptive Mandate

By: Derek Hawkins September 2, 2020 7:52 am

In these consolidated cases, we decide whether the Government created lawful exemptions from a regulatory requirement implementing the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010 (ACA), 124 Stat. 119.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo