Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / TCPA Violation – Robocall Restriction

TCPA Violation – Robocall Restriction

By: Derek Hawkins September 1, 2020 7:49 am

In response to consumer complaints, Congress passed the Telephone Consumer Protection Act of 1991 (TCPA) to prohibit, inter alia, almost all robocalls to cell phones.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo