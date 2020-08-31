Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Sufficiency of Evidence – Admittance of Evidence

Sufficiency of Evidence – Admittance of Evidence

By: Derek Hawkins August 31, 2020 8:39 am

A jury convicted Jesus Malagon of conspiracy with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, 21 U.S.C. §§ 846, 841(a)(1).

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo