Michael Best Strategies adds Donald Conrad to business-solutions team

Donald Conrad has joined Michael Best Strategies as a principal and member of the business and community solutions team.

Michael Best Strategies is the firm’s business consulting, government relations and public affairs affiliate. As part of strategies, Conrad will help businesses prepare and position products and solutions for success, and identify technologies to solve clients’ problems. He’ll work out of the firm’s Waukesha office.

Conrad previously worked at Advocate Aurora Health Care as an innovation manager and an investment manager, gauging new opportunities and managing the system’s multi-million-dollar corporate-ventures program.

Rob Marchant, president of Michael Best Strategies, said the firm will draw on Conrad’s experience, administrative skill and leadership to assist clients with their complex needs.

Conrad is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and has also worked for healthcare and private equity investment banking groups at Deutsche Bank. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mechanical engineering from Villanova University. He also holds a master of public policy from Harvard University.