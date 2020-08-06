DOJ awards Wisconsin agencies nearly $1 million for housing, services for human-trafficking victims

The Department of Justice has awarded nearly $1 million to two Wisconsin agencies to provide safe, stable housing and services to victims of human trafficking.

Newcap received $500,000 and Pathfinders Milwaukee received $499,000 from the Office of Victims of Crime grant, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Wisconsin announced on Wednesday.

The grant will provide six to 24 months of transitional or short-term housing assistance to trafficking victims. The assistance can cover rent, utilities, security deposits, relocation costs or other related expenses.

The award also pays for support services to help victims find permanent housing, secure employment, occupational training and counseling.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District Matthew Krueger said fighting human trafficking is one of his office’s top priorities, and providing safe, stable housing is essential to helping victims break away from their traffickers.

Newcap and Pathfinders Milwaukee are among 73 organizations nationwide that received more than $35 million in OVC grants.