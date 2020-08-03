Quantcast
She has represented human trafficking victims across the world. She’s now ‘fighting for human rights’ in Wisconsin after fatal shootings.

By: USA Today Network August 3, 2020 12:02 pm

Attorney Kimberley Motley is representing the families of the three males killed by a Wauwatosa police officer. Motley, whose practice is based in Afghanistan, is an attorney with clients all across the world.

