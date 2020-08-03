Quantcast
Home / Legal News / New Wisconsin justice sworn in during ultramarathon

New Wisconsin justice sworn in during ultramarathon

By: Associated Press August 3, 2020 10:09 am

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Jill Karofsky is sworn in by her fellow justice, Rebecca Dallet, right, as her children, Danny and Daphne, and former Gov. Jim Doyle look on. Karofsky took the oath of office on Saturday in Basco during a break in a 100-mile run. (Patrick Marley/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The new Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Jill Karofsky has finished her 100-mile ultramarathon after being sworn in mid-run.

Karofsky, who finished the run Sunday, was sworn in around 1 p.m. Saturday at the 35-mile marker of her route in south-central Wisconsin. State Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet administered the oath of office in Basco.

Karofsky began running Saturday at 6 a.m. WMTV-TV reports the run took her about 34 hours to complete.

Karofsky shared an image of herself at mile 99 on Twitter around 3 p.m. Sunday.

The liberal-leaning Karofsky defeated incumbent Daniel Kelly in April to narrow the court’s conservative majority to 4-3.

