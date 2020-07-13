SmithAmundsen hires Luke Behnke as tort-litigation senior counsel

Attorney Luke Behnke has joined SmithAmundsen’s Milwaukee office as senior counsel in the firm’s tort-litigation practice group.

Behnke represents clients in all phases of litigation involving personal injuries, property damage, product liability, premises liability, negligence, eviction, subrogation, and warranty and contract claims. His clients include companies in the aerospace, automotive, beverage services, construction, health care, hospitality, insurance, manufacturing, and transportation and shipping industries.

He previously worked as a product-liability attorney at Quarles & Brady, according to his LinkedIn profile.

SmithAmundson employs more than 180 attorneys in seven offices in Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Wisconsin.