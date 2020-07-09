Former judges comprise selection panel for redistricting commission

Gov. Tony Evers has announced the official application and selection processes for The People’s Maps Commission, a nonpartisan redistricting commission charged with drawing voting maps following the 2020 U.S. Census.

During his 2020 State of the State Address, Gov. Evers announced he would be creating a commission to draw maps and present them to the Legislature for their consideration. Several days later, the governor signed Executive Order #66 creating The People’s Maps Commission.

The governor’s executive order came months after Evers declared in signing his first biennial budget he would bring the fight for fair maps to the Legislature after the Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee removed a nonpartisan redistricting proposal from the governor’s proposed 2019-21 budget.

Nine Wisconsinites will serve on The People’s Maps Commission, with members from each of Wisconsin’s eight congressional districts. The Commission will host public hearings in each congressional district to receive input from the people of Wisconsin, experts and stakeholders on the redistricting process.

Following the release of data from of the 2020 U.S. Census, the Commission will use the information gathered during the public hearing process to prepare maps for the Legislature’s consideration. It will be up to the Legislature to take up and pass the maps created by The People’s Maps Commission.

The application process to serve on The People’s Maps Commission opened July 9 and applicants interested in applying must return their application by July 31. A copy of the application can be found here.

In addition to the application process for The People’s Maps Commission, Evers also announced a selection and review process ensuring impartiality and fairness in selecting applicants to serve on the Commission. Eligible applicant applications will be provided to a selections panel of three retired judges: