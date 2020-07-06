Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Paperwork oversight earns Milwaukee County’s top attorney temporary license suspension

Paperwork oversight earns Milwaukee County’s top attorney temporary license suspension

By: USA Today Network July 6, 2020 11:12 am

Milwaukee County's top lawyer can't practice law at the moment because of a license suspension over a missed deadline by when she was supposed to show she had completed continuing legal-education requirements.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo