Termination of Parental Rights

Termination of Parental Rights

By: Derek Hawkins June 10, 2020 8:41 am

J.W. appeals the order terminating his parental rights to his biological child, R.W. J.W. argues that the trial court erroneously exercised its discretion when it terminated J.W.’s parental rights because the trial court’s decision was based on its determination that J.W. was unlikely to meet the conditions of return for his daughter because J.W. has a learning disability with respect to reading and writing.

