Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Sentencing Guidelines

Sentencing Guidelines

By: Derek Hawkins June 9, 2020 9:07 am

Paris Markese Chambers appeals the judgments, entered upon his guilty pleas, convicting him of two counts of felony theft, one count of attempting to steal a motor vehicle, one count of stealing a motor vehicle, and two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, all as a party to a crime; and two counts of bail jumping.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo