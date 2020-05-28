von Briesen attorney designated investment adviser certified compliance professional

The von Briesen attorney Courtney Hollander has received the investment adviser certified compliance professional designation, the firm announced on Wednesday.

The Investment Adviser Association and National Regulatory Services sponsor the certification program. The program designates people with knowledge and experience in investment adviser regulation and compliance best practices.

Hollander is a member of von Briesen’s Tax, Securities and Business and Corporate Law sections at the firm’s Oshkosh and Milwaukee offices. Her practice specializes in securities and state, federal and international tax matters. With the IACCP designation, she also provides guidance to investment adviser clients.

Hollander joins more than 500 compliance professionals who have the IACCP designation.