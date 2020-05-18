Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Secunda joins Walcheske & Luzi as partner

Secunda joins Walcheske & Luzi as partner

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com May 18, 2020 12:37 pm

Paul M. Secunda, a former prominent Marquette University Law School professor, has joined Walcheske & Luzi as a partner, the firm announced on Monday. Secunda will specialize in counseling, advising and litigating employee long-term disability, medical and retirement cases under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974. He'll also consult on labor and employment law ...

Tagged with:

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo