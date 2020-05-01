Quantcast
Supreme Court receives 5 comments, no questions about COVID-19 rule

Supreme Court receives 5 comments, no questions about COVID-19 rule

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com May 1, 2020 1:55 pm

In a short videoconferencing meeting on Friday, Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience Roggensack responded to five public comments the high court had received about an interim rule petition temporarily suspending jury trials in non-criminal matters.

