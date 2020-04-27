Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Court Error – Bankruptcy – Sanctions

Court Error – Bankruptcy – Sanctions

By: Derek Hawkins April 27, 2020 7:50 am

Richard and Kelly Hazelton asked a bankruptcy court to sanction the University of Wisconsin Stout for collecting an educational debt after their debts were discharged in Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo