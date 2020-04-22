Quantcast
Termination of Parental Rights

By: Derek Hawkins April 22, 2020 7:27 am

D.L. appeals an order of the trial court terminating his parental rights of Y.P.-T. D.L. asserts that the court erroneously exercised its discretion in excluding evidence relating to a prior trial regarding D.L.’s parental rights of Y.P.-T., in which the State was unsuccessful in proving that D.L. had failed to assume parental responsibility of Y.P.-T.

