Milwaukee Municipal Court judge tests positive for COVID-19

Milwaukee Municipal Court Presiding Judge Derek Mosley said he’s in the hospital recovering from COVID-19.

In a Facebook post written on Monday, Mosley said he tested positive on March 27 and was immediately put on oxygen and admitted to an intensive care unit at Froedtert. After eight days, he said he was transferred to a COVID-19 floor.

Mosley said he was taken off oxygen to breathe on his own on Sunday, and while he’s still in the hospital, “things are trending in the right direction.”

“Being immunosuppressed since my kidney transplant, this has been the most frightening experience of my life,” Mosley wrote.

Mosley was appointed to Branch 2 in 2002. He’s the current presiding judge, after serving in the role from 2004 to 2012.