Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Insurance Claim – Duty to Defend

Insurance Claim – Duty to Defend

By: Derek Hawkins April 7, 2020 7:28 am

This is an insurance coverage dispute between Paustian Medical & Surgical Center, S.C., and IMT Insurance Company involving the determination of whether IMT owes a duty to defend or indemnify its insured, RC Heating & Cooling, against the claims that Paustian has brought against RC.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo