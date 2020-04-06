Quantcast
Sherman Act Violation

By: Derek Hawkins April 6, 2020 7:54 am

Plaintiff Viamedia, Inc. has sued defendant Comcast Corporation for violating Section 2 of the Sherman Act, 15 U.S.C. § 2. Viamedia accuses Comcast of using its monopoly power in one service market to exclude competition and gain monopoly power in another service market.

