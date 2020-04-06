Appellate court operational changes extended through May 22

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has extended changes to its appellate court operations through May 22.

On Thursday, the high court ordered an extension to a March 17 order modifying appellate operations because of the coronavirus pandemic. The March 17 order had the changes scheduled to expire on Friday.

Under Thursday’s order, the following operational changes will continue through May 22:

The clerk’s office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each business day through May 22. People can physically file documents at the Madison office, but only one person at a time can enter the office. The court is encouraging parties to file by mail if possible.

All deadlines in all matters pending in the appellate courts that would expire on or before May 22 will be tolled for 21 days, with some exceptions. Deadlines that, under certain circumstances, give people until or before May 22 for filing documents in circuit court will also be tolled for 21 days, also with exceptions. The order lists situations in which tolling does not apply.

The high court discouraged non-emergency motions to the Court of Appeals and the state Supreme Court on or before May 22, so court personnel can devote their time to essential court functions.

Oral arguments in state Supreme Court cases scheduled for March 30, April 1 and April 20 have been rescheduled or waived.

The order said its provisions are subject to further modification or extension by future orders of the state Supreme Court. The Court of Appeals may also issue separate orders addressing handling matters pending in the appellate court.

Justice Rebecca Bradley dissented with the extension, saying it was longer than necessary. She said she would have made the court’s order align with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ Safer at Home order, which is in effect until April 24.