Milwaukee County inmate tests positive for COVID-19

An inmate at the Milwaukee County House of Correction has tested positive for COVID-19, the Milwaukee County Executive’s Office said on Friday.

Officials said the inmate was moved upon becoming symptomatic and was tested two days later. The person was moved to segregation and is now under quarantine. Medical staff said the person is stable and doesn’t need medical attention outside of what the House of Correction can provide.

Officials said several other inmates are symptomatic and staff employees are using the same precautions with those patients.

The executive’s office is working with the health department to track the person’s movements prior to being in custody. Officials said they have been planning for this situation and are reacting to it quickly.

The House of Correction has been allowing video visits only to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.