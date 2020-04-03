Quantcast
Home / Legal News / Judge Niess calls commercial docket’s efficacy, impartiality into question

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com April 3, 2020 8:33 am

As the Wisconsin Supreme Court plans to test its commercial-court project in more places, some judges are questioning the need for the court in the first place.

