Wisconsin law enforcement eligible for $14M in COVID-19 grants

Wisconsin is eligible for more than $14 million to help public-safety agencies respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Justice received $850 million in assistance for state and local law enforcement in the coronavirus rescue legislation signed into law last week.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin said on Thursday that Wisconsin can apply for more than $9 million in grants to distribute statewide. The money can be used to hire personnel, pay overtime costs, cover the cost of protective equipment and supplies, provide for inmates’ medical needs and defray expenses related to distributing resources to hard-hit areas.

Officials said nearly $5 million in additional emergency money is also available to 30 Wisconsin police and sheriff’s departments that were eligible for the fiscal year 2019 State and Local Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance grant program.

Scott C. Blader, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, said the grants will strengthen law enforcement’s ability to protect the public and themselves during the pandemic.

The grant application is open until midnight EST on May 29, 2020. It can be extended if necessary.