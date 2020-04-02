Wagner joins Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee board

Habush Habush & Rottier shareholder Benjamin Wagner has joined the Board of Directors of Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee.

The organization showcases Hispanic professionals working in the Milwaukee area and provides scholarships and professional development for students and members.

Wagner said he looks forward to supporting the Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee’s mission and work as a board member.

Wagner serves on boards for the Sojourner Family Peace Center, Discovery World and Safe & Sound, a nonprofit building safe and empowered neighborhoods. Wagner is also the current Chair of the Neuroscience Center Advisory Board of the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Wagner has been with Habush Habush & Rottier since 2003. He works at the firm’s Milwaukee office.