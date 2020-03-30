Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Ineffective Assistance of Counsel

Ineffective Assistance of Counsel

By: Derek Hawkins March 30, 2020 7:44 am

Marvin Cates pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a person with a prior felony conviction in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(1).

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo