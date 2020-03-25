Milwaukee federal courthouse temporarily closes to public

The U.S. Courthouse in Milwaukee has been temporarily closed to the public to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Wisconsin issued a general order closing the courthouse from Monday evening until at least May 1.

Agencies in the courthouse, including the U.S. District Court, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Wisconsin Federal Defender, U.S. Pretrial Services and Probation Office and U.S. Marshals Service, are still in operation.

Judges are continuing to hold hearings in person or by phone and issue orders, and employees at other agencies are continuing their assigned duties.

During the closing, parties may file documents electronically, by depositing them in the external drop box on the east side of the building (617 N. Jackson St.) or by mailing them to the court. No in-person deliveries may be made to a judge’s chambers or the clerk’s office.

The order said the court considered “reasonable alternatives” to closing the building but was unable to identify any that would protect health and safety.

The decision came on the same day Gov. Tony Evers announced Wisconsin would be issuing the “Safer from Home” order, which closes nonessential businesses, banned gatherings of any size and prohibits nonessential travel through April 24.