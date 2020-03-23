Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Trademark Infringement – Personal Jurisdiction

Trademark Infringement – Personal Jurisdiction

By: Derek Hawkins March 23, 2020 7:37 am

Charles Curry brought this action pro se in the district court, alleging that Revolution Laboratories, LLC (“Revolution”), Rev Labs Management, Inc. (“Management”), and Joshua and Barry Nussbaum (collectively the “defendants”) had infringed and diluted his trademark, violated the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Practices Act, violated the Illinois Uniform Deceptive Trade Practices Act, engaged in false advertising and cybersquatting, and filed a fraudulent trademark application.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo