Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Milwaukee County cancels new juries starting Monday

Milwaukee County cancels new juries starting Monday

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com March 13, 2020 11:04 am

Milwaukee County is canceling new juries from March 16 through April 3 as a coronavirus precaution.

Chief Judge Mary Triggiano, the Executive Committee of Judges and Clerk of Circuit Court John Barrett made the decision to cancel jury service due to the severity of risk from the coronavirus, according to a press release sent on Friday.

The Dane County Circuit Court also announced changes to court operations because of coronavirus. The courts will suspend many in-person proceedings starting Monday. The director of state courts said any decisions to change usual court operations and procedures will be decided locally.

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo