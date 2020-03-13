Milwaukee County cancels new juries starting Monday

Milwaukee County is canceling new juries from March 16 through April 3 as a coronavirus precaution.

Chief Judge Mary Triggiano, the Executive Committee of Judges and Clerk of Circuit Court John Barrett made the decision to cancel jury service due to the severity of risk from the coronavirus, according to a press release sent on Friday.

The Dane County Circuit Court also announced changes to court operations because of coronavirus. The courts will suspend many in-person proceedings starting Monday. The director of state courts said any decisions to change usual court operations and procedures will be decided locally.