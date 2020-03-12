Marquette suspends in-person classes as coronavirus precaution

Marquette University is suspending in-person classes for nearly a month as a precaution to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The university announced its decision on Thursday, after Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency to free up resources to respond to the possibility of an outbreak.

In an open letter, Marquette said in-person classes will be suspended from March 16 to March 20. Classes will resume online from March 23 to April 10. Students who live in residence halls and university apartments are being asked not to return to campus before April 10. On-campus, university events with more than 50 attendees are also canceled through April 10.

The university will remain open, and officials said they plan to continue operations as usual during the suspension. Marquette officials will keep track of the progress of the virus throughout the suspension period and weigh their options for the rest of the semester. Officials are using the week of March 16 to develop these plans.

Marquette will post the latest news about its coronavirus precautions and decisions on its website. University officials said there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus at Marquette.