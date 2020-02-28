Quantcast
Evers vetoes Tougher on Crime bills, approves OWI sentencing changes

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com February 28, 2020 4:06 pm

Gov. Tony Evers vetoed four bills in the Republican-backed "Tougher on Crime" bill package on Friday. The measures aimed to impose tougher sanctions and sentences on criminals, including making it easier to revoke extended supervision, parole or probation for people charged with a crime.

