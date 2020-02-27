Quantcast
Home / Legal News / von Briesen adds 3 lawyers to Milwaukee, Madison, Waukesha offices

von Briesen adds 3 lawyers to Milwaukee, Madison, Waukesha offices

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com February 27, 2020 12:23 pm

Photo of Brian Seidel

Brian Seidel

Photo of John Rubin

John Rubin

Photo of Joshua Cronin

Joshua Cronin

Three new lawyers are joining von Briesen’s Wisconsin offices. The firm announced on Thursday that it has hired Joshua Cronin, John Rubin and Brian Seidl.

Cronin is a shareholder in the firm’s practice areas devoted to litigation and risk management and divorce and family law in its Milwaukee and Waukesha offices. His family-law practice is centered on divorce meditation, and he brings experience as a Waukesha County family court commissioner to his clients. His litigation and risk-management practice centers on property, casualty, bad-faith and insurance matters on behalf of businesses and insurance companies. Cronin is a graduate of Marquette University Law School.

Rubin is a member of the Labor and Employment Section in von Briesen’s Waukesha office. He served as a field and trial attorney for the National Labor Relations Board for nearly a decade, regularly investigating and litigating cases involving labor practices and representation. Rubin earned his juris doctor from UW Law School.

Seidl is a member of the Government Law Group and Employment Section in the firm’s Madison office. Seidl was an intern for Justice Brian Hagedorn before joining von Briesen. He’s a UW Law School graduate who also served as an infantry officer in the U.S. Marine Corps for nearly 11 years.

von Briesen employs 190 professionals at 10 offices, mainly in Wisconsin.

