Judicial Council asks Evers to veto amendment to SPD pay parity bill

Judicial Council asks Evers to veto amendment to SPD pay parity bill

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com February 25, 2020 11:57 am

Members of the Wisconsin Judicial Council are asking Gov. Tony Evers to save the independent body from elimination. The council's chair sent Evers a letter on Tuesday requesting a veto to an amendment recently tacked on to a pay-parity bill for state public defenders.

