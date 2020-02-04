Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Evidentiary Hearing

Evidentiary Hearing

By: Derek Hawkins February 4, 2020 7:26 am

Deray J. Shaffale appeals the trial court’s order denying his motion to void a voluntary acknowledgment of paternity (VPA).

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo