Davis|Kuelthau names new litigation team chairman

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com January 31, 2020 12:10 pm

Davis|Kuelthau has named Brian Pfeil as its next litigation team chairman. He succeeds Matthew McClean, who led the team for five years and serves on the firm's Board of Directors.

