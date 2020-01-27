Quantcast
Milwaukee attorney charged with taking $30,000 from client for fake bribe

Milwaukee attorney charged with taking $30,000 from client for fake bribe

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com January 27, 2020 11:02 am

A former Milwaukee attorney could spend 20 years in prison for trying to take a client's money for a bribe he lied about setting up. Federal prosecutors charged 50-year-old Mark Ruppelt with three counts of fraud on Friday. The complaint says Ruppelt told the client that he had arranged to pay a bribe to federal officials in exchange ...

