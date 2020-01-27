Quantcast
Home / Legal News / Accountant found guilty of aiding in $260M construction-contract scheme

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com January 27, 2020 12:22 pm

A jury found a Menomonee Falls accountant guilty of working with a Milwaukee construction executive to illegally secure more than $260 million in construction contracts meant for minority-owned businesses.

