Kenosha attorney who denied misconduct to learn penalty for 8 charges

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com January 24, 2020 12:22 pm

A Kenosha attorney will soon find out if his law license will be suspended over disputed misconduct allegations. The Wisconsin Supreme Court will announce disciplinary actions for Terry Constant on Tuesday.

