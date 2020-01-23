Lindner & Marsack shareholder named as workers’ comp fellow

Lindner & Marsack shareholder and board member Daniel Pedriana has been nominated as a Fellow of the College of Workers’ Compensation Lawyers.

The college recognizes outstanding achievement in the workers’ compensation field. To be named a Fellow, lawyers must make a sustained contribution to the industry and meet the organization’s standards of integrity, professionalism and character.

Pedriana’s practice primarily focuses on defending workers’ compensation claims for the insurance industry and self-insured employers. He’s lectured about workers’ compensation law, labor and employment law, and subrogation around the country.

The college will honor Pedriana and other new Fellows at an induction ceremony in New Orleans in March.