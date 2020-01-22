Quantcast
Criminal defense attorney named Crawford County DA

January 22, 2020

Lukas Steiner will serve as the new Crawford County district attorney. The criminal defense attorney comes from Law Offices of McNamara, Reinicke, Vogelsberg and Helmke in southwest Wisconsin.

