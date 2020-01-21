Quantcast
Home / Legal News / New law changes municipal court procedures

New law changes municipal court procedures

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com January 21, 2020 2:39 pm

A bill signed into law on Tuesday makes various changes to municipal court procedures. Senate Bill 214 deals with the process used to form or dissolve joint municipal courts, procedural revisions, budgeting procedures and court fees.

